Pittsburgh food bank nets 100,000 meals thanks to Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby is easing the burden for many Pennsylvania families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cole Harbour's Crosby is donating 100,000 meals, the equivalent of 55,000 kilograms of food, to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that," the 32-year-old Crosby said in a press release.

"The Food Bank and its staff have done an amazing job providing for so many people and I am proud to partner with them during this challenging time."

The food will be distributed through the food bank's programs along with a network of 365 pantries, drive-up distribution centres and home-delivery service.

"Sidney's provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis," Lisa Scales, the food bank's president and CEO, said in the release.

Pallets of boxes of food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank were being shipped on April 10. (Facebook)

The food bank serves 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

