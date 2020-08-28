Blue-green algae possibly spotted in Shubie Canal waterway

Halifax Regional Municipality is advising people and pets to stay out of the water at a Shubie Canal pond near the Fairbanks Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., because of possible blue-green algae.

The municipality issued a risk advisory for the pond on Friday afternoon. Residents are being advised not to swim and to avoid water contact at the pond until further notice.

When a blue-green algae bloom decays, toxins may be released into the water and pose a risk to people and pets.

According to the municipality, risks include:

Skin irritation.

Rash.

Sore throat.

Sore red eyes.

Swollen lips.

Fever.

Nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

The municipality noted children and individuals with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk.

In contact with the water happens, the municipality said people should wash it off with tap water. People should not drink water at the pond or eat any fish from the area.

If the possible algae bloom turns out not to be toxin producing, the risk advisory will be lifted.

Be advised that due to the presence of a possible blue-green algae bloom, a risk advisory is in effect for the Shubie Canal pond near Fairbanks Centre. Residents are encouraged to avoid swimming and water contact in the area until further notice. <a href="https://t.co/9OCXFaQotm">https://t.co/9OCXFaQotm</a> —@hfxgov

