Man dies after farm tractor goes off the road in Shubenacadie

A man is dead after in a crash involving a farm tractor in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Friday.

RCMP say a 40-year-old man from North Salem died at the scene.

Police, EHS and firefighters responded to a call at 7:25 p.m., according to a media release.

Police say the driver of the tractor pulled to the side of the road to allow a vehicle to pass. The tractor then rolled into the ditch.

Mill Village Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. An investigation into the crash is underway.

