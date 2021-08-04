No evidence found of unmarked graves related to Shubenacadie Residential School

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The team of researchers searching for evidence of unmarked graves at the former Shubenacadie Residential School in Shubenacadie, N.S., has concluded its search without finding graves connected to the institution.

A statement from Sipekne'katik First Nation Wednesday said while the crews did find evidence of unmarked graves, those graves pre-date the period of the residential school by about 100 years and are connected to former landowners.

"As we said at the outset, our best hope would be to find no evidence of graves as we continue to grapple with the effects of the residential school system on our communities," said chief Mike Sack in a news release.

"We know that people need closure and healing, we want our community and all Mi'kmaq people to know that we will re-open the search at any time if there is information that can provide further insights."

The search in Shubenacadie came following news of the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at other residential schools in Canada.

The crews at the site used ground-penetrating radar and aerial-laser scanning to study the property where the institute stood, as well as the surrounding farm land. The search was led by a Saint Mary's University archeologist and Mi'kmaw ethnologist and curator from the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History. The group posted a video explaining the process.

The Shubenacadie Residential School operated from 1929 to 1967, and the building burned down years later. A plastics factory is now at the site where the school once stood.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation lists the names of 16 children who died while at the institution and community members have said they fear children were buried at the site.

Sipekne'katik First Nation encourages anyone with information to contact the band office.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Do you know of a child who never came home from residential school? Or someone who worked at one? We would like to hear from you. Email our Indigenous-led team investigating the impacts of residential schools at wherearethey@cbc.ca or call toll-free: 1-833-824-0800.

