Man injured after being stabbed in car near Shubenacadie
Fellow passenger, 37, facing charges of assault with weapon
A 24-year-old Stellarton man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing that took place in a car early Saturday morning.
According to an RCMP news release, the man was a passenger in a car with three other people travelling on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie when he was involved in an altercation following an argument with another passenger.
No one else in the vehicle was injured.
The RCMP say they responded to a report of the stabbing at 2 a.m. and located the victim at the hospital.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Elmsvale, was arrested at a home in Shubenacadie a short time later.
The man has since been released and is scheduled to appear at Truro provincial court on April 28 to face a charge of assault with a weapon.
The release said the victim and suspect knew each other.
With files from Alex Cooke