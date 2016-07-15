Man injured after being stabbed in car near Shubenacadie

A 24-year-old Stellarton man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing that took place in a car early Saturday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the man was a passenger in a car with three other people travelling on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie when he was involved in an altercation following an argument with another passenger.

No one else in the vehicle was injured.

The RCMP say they responded to a report of the stabbing at 2 a.m. and located the victim at the hospital.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Elmsvale, was arrested at a home in Shubenacadie a short time later.

The man has since been released and is scheduled to appear at Truro provincial court on April 28 to face a charge of assault with a weapon.

The release said the victim and suspect knew each other.

MORE TOP STORIES