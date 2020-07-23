Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in Spryfield on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report that shots were fired from a vehicle on Mayor Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. They discovered a bullet hole in a house.

No injuries were reported.

There have been several shootings in the Halifax area over the past few months that include a fatal shooting on Cork Street on Canada Day and a shooting at the Harvey's parking lot on Kempt Road on June 23.

HRP spokesperson Const. Dylan Jackman said it was too early to determine if there was any connection between the Spryfield incident and others.

