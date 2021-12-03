Police investigating after shot fired in central Halifax

Police in Halifax are investigating after a shot was fired in central Halifax on Thursday evening.

Police say they were initially called to the area of Walnut Street and Jubilee Road around 8:30 p.m. AT for a report of a motor vehicle hit and run.

Officers discovered that an unoccupied, parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle.

As officers investigated, they found a spent shell casing on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they believe the two incidents are likely linked. They ask anyone with information about either incident to contact police.

