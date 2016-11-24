3 men arrested following reports of shots fired in Sydney Mines

Three men are in custody after reports that shots were fired overnight near a home in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police said officers at the police station in Sydney Mines saw a Dodge Ram truck drive at high speed through a nearby intersection around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

In a release, police said while officers were pursuing the truck, they received reports that shots had been heard on Main Street and a vehicle had fled the area.

Dorothy Bersuk, who lives in the area, said she was woken by what sounded like a shotgun.

"I know the sound of guns because I used to hunt with my father," she said in an interview. "There was no mistaking it. It was the sound of a gun."

Bersuk said she also heard men's voices, and it sounded like they were fighting. She said she was frightened and called police right away.

Another resident, Bobby Young, said he heard shots, arguing and squealing tires.

Regional police said the officers followed the truck toward Sydney, where, with the help of more police vehicles, they pulled the truck over.

Three men inside were arrested.

Police said two people inside the home in Sydney Mines were not hurt.

The release said investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

