Shots fired on Gottingen Street in Halifax, man stabbed in Fairview

Two weapons calls kept Halifax Regional Police busy on Canada Day.

The first came in at 1:10 p.m. It was a report of gunshots fired at the 2400 block of Gottingen Street. Police taped off an area where two cars were parked between Sunrise Manor and 2388 Gottingen Street.

The people who were inside the vehicle, along with the person suspected of shooting at the car, have not been located.

A section of Gottingen Street between North and Buddy Daye streets was closed to traffic.

Police are looking to speak to a person who was seen running from the area.

Fairview stabbing

The second report was called in at 1:26 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Convoy Avenue in Fairview.

When police arrived at that scene, a 23-year-old man was found with a stab wound in his arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was stabbed in the arm on Convoy Avenue Sunday. (Natalie Dobbin/CBC)

The suspect was gone before police arrived, but was later arrested. Police say the victim and suspect know each other.

The accused, a 23-year-old man, faces weapons charges and will appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who has information about either incident to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

