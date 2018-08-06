Skip to Main Content
No one injured after gunshots fired at North Preston home

Police combed the area of Downey Road looking for a man who was reportedly driving a silver car.

CBC News ·

Police combed a neighbourhood in North Preston, N.S., on Sunday after someone shot at a home on Downey Road.

RCMP said around 3:45 p.m., someone reported seeing a man in a silver car fire multiple gunshots at the house and then leave the area.

No one was injured, and no houses were damaged.

Police searched the area for the man, but did not find him.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

