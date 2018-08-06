No one injured after gunshots fired at North Preston home

Police combed a neighbourhood in North Preston, N.S., on Sunday after someone shot at a home on Downey Road.

RCMP said around 3:45 p.m., someone reported seeing a man in a silver car fire multiple gunshots at the house and then leave the area.

No one was injured, and no houses were damaged.

Police searched the area for the man, but did not find him.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.