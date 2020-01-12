No one injured after shots fired into Spryfield home
Police are investigating after someone fired shots into a duplex on Herring Cove Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.
There are bullet holes in the main floor of a Herring Cove Road duplex
No one was injured. There were several bullet holes in the main floor of the home.
Forensic Identification officers and other investigators were at the house examining the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
