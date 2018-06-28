No one injured, 2 arrested, after shots fired in Dartmouth

Two men have been arrested in north-end Dartmouth after shots were fired overnight, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Police said officers were in the area of Lahey Road and Catherine Street, near Albro Lake Road, around 12.30 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

Police said the officers saw three men running, one of whom had a gun.

Two men were arrested separately after a search of the area and the gun was found.

No injuries have been reported, but police said a vehicle may have been damaged by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 902-490-5016, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.

