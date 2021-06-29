Police investigate 3rd gunfire incident in Dartmouth in 24 hours

Halifax police are investigating overnight gunfire along Highway 111, the third incident involving shots fired in Dartmouth in 24 hours.

Shortly after midnight, an officer on patrol heard gunshots and police shut down a section of the highway near exit 6, a release said. It said police found spent shell casings on the road.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or damage, nor do they believe there is any risk to the public.

The highway reopened after several hours.

On Monday morning, a shooting on Caledonia Road, which is off Main Street, sent a man to hospital with injuries.

Around 5:20 p.m., police said they were called to the 0-100 block of Churchill Court and confirmed that shots had been fired. There were no reports of injures in that incident.

Churchill Court is about 300 metres from Caledonia Road.

