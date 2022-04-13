11-year-old girl hit by bullet inside Halifax home

An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital Tuesday night after she was struck by a bullet inside a home in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call at about 9:20 p.m. about shots fired on Federal Avenue.

Officers found the girl inside a residence with a bullet wound. She was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired on Federal Avenue in Halifax on Tuesday evening. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police say the girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but officers have no information to suggest she was targeted.

An unoccupied vehicle outside was also hit.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking the public to come forward with any information or video related to it.

Police are appealing to the public to provide any information or video about the incident. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

