No one injured after shots fired at moving vehicle in Dartmouth

Police say no one was injured after shots were fired at a moving vehicle on Highway 111 in Dartmouth Thursday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded after the driver of an older model, dark-coloured van approached another vehicle and fired shots. There was some damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Police say the involved parties know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or through using the P3 Tips app.