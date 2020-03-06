Shortage of seafarers opens the door for new recruits

The shipping industry needs hundreds of new seafarers to deal with a growing shortage of skilled labour, marine experts say.

"You have this huge gap of people now that are deciding they're going to retire and we just can't fill that gap as fast enough as we'd like to," says Gary O'Donnell, a captain with the Atlantic Pilotage Authority.

Within the next five years, 20 per cent of seafarers are expected to retire, according to the Seafarers International Union of Canada.

To fill that gap, training schools are working with industry officials to attract new students.

The NSCC's Strait Area Campus is home to the Nautical Institute, one of a handful of schools in the country certified by Transport Canada to train seafarers.

Students train in the NSCC's navigation simulator, which mimics the bridge of a ship. (Brett Ruskin/CBC News)

"It has everything in here so we can practise without breaking anything, so we know what we're doing when we actually go on the boat," said Shawn Murley, a student at the school.

Murley has already been offered a lucrative job from a shipping company, including money to cover the rest of his education.

The federal government has also offered incentives for students. Female and Indigenous students can apply for a bursary from Transport Canada valued at $5,000.

"It's a huge help," said Tiffany O'Donnell, a marine engineering student.

"It definitely showed in our numbers this year. We had 10 girls … start in the class and they've never had that before for marine engineering. Usually it's like one or two, maybe three."

Shipping critical to the economy

It's estimated that up to 90 per cent of global trade relies on shipping to move goods, said Jack Gallagher, the national treasurer for the Master Mariners of Canada.

"Worldwide there's a shortage of mariners and it's going to get worse as time goes on," Gallagher said.

"The Canadian fleet is growing and there's less people interested in going into [the industry] often because they don't know about it."

Getting the word out to recent high school graduates, or those looking to change careers, is part of Vivek Saxena's job. He's the academic chair for NSCC's Nautical Institute.

"Most of our students are chosen after their first year," he said. "And the industry, they want these students to work with them for the rest of their lives."

