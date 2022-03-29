How some N.S. doctors are preparing for a global shortage of blood collection tubes

A clinical biochemist in Halifax concerned about a global shortage of blood collection tubes is urging health-care providers and patients to be careful about how they use limited lab supplies.

Last month, doctors in Alberta were asked to delay non-urgent blood tests due to the shortage of vials, and health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador have also asked doctors to keep the shortage in mind when ordering tubes.

Global supply chain issues and a shortage of medical-grade plastics during the COVID-19 pandemic are being blamed.

While shortages haven't been as urgent in Nova Scotia, Dr. Lori Beach with the IWK Health Centre said she expects the problem to continue for much of 2022.

"If someone was experiencing chest pains and came to the emergency room, there is a blood test that helps the doctor detect whether there's been a heart attack, but if I can't collect it in the tube, then we can't do the test," Beach told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon.

"So that's the scenario we want to avoid."

Global supply chain issues have made it harder to find lab supplies, specifically tubes used in blood collection. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

It's why Beach is working with Choosing Wisely Canada, a national organization that arrived in Nova Scotia in 2017. It educates patients and health-care providers about what kinds of tests and treatments may not be needed.

"We have to be ... good stewards for our resources, otherwise, we will run out," said co-chair Dr. Constance LeBlanc, an emergency physician at the QEII in Halifax.

LeBlanc said she hasn't run into situations where she couldn't perform a necessary test due to supply shortages — but she's long believed in the importance of only providing care that's necessary.

Whether it's prescribing medications or ordering X-rays and blood work, all come with some level of risk to the patient, so every action should be scrutinized before it is undertaken, she said.

"If you need a test, you absolutely want that test done. If you don't need a test, you really do not want it," she said.

Shortages elsewhere in Canada

Beach said while syringes and needles are also in short supply, the real problem is the lack of tubes. The IWK is also trying to make sure it has enough of the tiny tubes it uses to draw small amounts of blood from babies and kids.

"Some of my colleagues in other provinces, you know, they were down to 48 hours left of some tube supplies before they were out, like completely out," Beach said.

Beach, a member of the Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists, has been talking with health-care providers across the province to hear if they're having any issues getting tubes and what can be done to prevent shortages.

She said she's also working with Choosing Wisely to spread the word about the kinds of tests that are done unnecessarily.

"We've also released a practice alert that has information for physicians, those who actually collect blood specimens, so they don't collect an extra tube if they don't need to ... and laboratories, with ideas about how we can combine testing where possible," Beach said.

She said it's also important for patients to communicate with their health-care providers about tests that are being ordered on their behalf. If they're seeing multiple specialists, for example, it's possible the doctors might order the same tests.

Changes to blood tests

Long before the pandemic began, LeBlanc said Choosing Wisely was looking at ways to reduce unnecessary tests and treatments, as well as the overprescribing of drugs such as benzodiazepines.

One change that was made involved a blood test that checks a patient's bleeding time, or how long it takes for the blood to clot.

It's often performed if a patient needs blood thinning medication, but LeBlanc said it was being done for patients with chest pain even if they never ended up needing that kind of medication.

Choosing Wisely Nova Scotia is part of a national organization that asks doctors, patients, and others in the health-care field to think twice about overprescribing and running unnecessary tests. (Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)

"Many people were having that test without it benefiting their health care, or the system, or our decision-making process in any way, and so we've been able to have a significant cutback in that, without any impact in care," she said.

LeBlanc said Choosing Wisely Nova Scotia has a number of other initiatives in the works, including being part of a national pilot project to decrease lab testing.

It's also examining the overuse of antibiotics, and how imaging and CAT scans may not be needed for all patients with back pain.

