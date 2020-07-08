Short-term plan for emergency doctors in Guysborough, Canso announced

Hospital services are shifting somewhat back to normal in Canso and Guysborough.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority announced there was an agreement for a return to 24/7 operations over the next few weeks each day at Eastern Memorial Hospital, and on intermittent days at Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

Earlier this week, the warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough said overnight emergency department services at Guysborough Memorial Hospital would temporarily cease as of Thursday because of staffing issues.

At Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso, the emergency department will be open 24 hours daily starting Thursday and will continue to operate 24/7 until July 27.

At Guysborough Memorial Hospital, the emergency department will close overnight Thursday, however, the emergency department will operate 24/7 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The emergency department will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13. It will then be open 24/7 on Tuesday, July 14, Thursday, July 16, and on the following dates:

July 20 and July 22.

July 24, 25, 26.

The emergency departments at both Eastern Memorial Hospital and Guysborough Memorial Hospital are open daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES