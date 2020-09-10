Man shot by New Glasgow police now facing criminal charges

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man who was shot by an officer in New Glasgow last month, according to the town's police force.

Police have not released the name of the man who has been charged, only saying he is a 25-year-old from Pictou County.

He is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Resisting/obstructing a police officer

Possession of a weapon

Theft under $5,000

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

All the charges stem from the same incident in August when the 25-year-old was shot.

SIRT investigating

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an area on Washington Street for an incident involving a weapon.

That's when police say they encountered the man now facing charges. There was some sort of interaction with officers, which led to one of them shooting the 25-year-old, according to the province's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which is investigating the shooting.

No further details have been released.

Charges laid on Wednesday

Since the shooting is under investigation by SIRT, New Glasgow Regional Police say they are unable to discuss any more details surrounding the case.

The charges against the man were laid on Wednesday after a investigation into what happened on Aug. 3, police say.

The 25-year-old was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax for treatment and there is no word on what his condition is now.

