One man in hospital, another in custody after shooting in Cape Breton

One man is in Cape Breton Regional Hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on Thursday.

The incident happened on Oram Drive in the community of Florence just after noon.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said a man was taken to hospital with head injuries as a result of the shooting.

Details on the victim were not immediately available, said police spokeswoman Desiree Magnus.

Police also said they have a 24-year-old suspect in custody, but again, no other details were immediately available.

The shooting is still under investigation and is believed to be an isolated incident between two men who know each other, police said.

