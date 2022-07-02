Police investigate Canada Day shooting in North Preston
Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in North Preston, N.S., that left a man with a non-life threatening injury.
A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in North Preston on Friday night, according to a news release from the RCMP.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Amos Walter Drive at 8:55 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening injury.
The outside of a residence was also damaged.
An investigation led by the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police integrated guns and gangs unit is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.
