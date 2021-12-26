No one injured, vehicle damaged after shooting in North Preston

The RCMP in Halifax are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle in the Dartmouth area early Sunday morning.

At 1:39 a.m., police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Downey and Simmonds roads in North Preston.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said no one was injured in the incident, but the vehicle was occupied at the time.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after the incident was reported.

The area was closed off as police investigated. A Halifax Regional Police K9 unit was also at the scene.

When asked about whether the incident had any connections to the two recent homicides in the Dartmouth area — including Vincent Beals and 8-year-old Lee-Marion Cain — Joyce said it was too early to say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax District RCMP.

MORE TOP STORIES