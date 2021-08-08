No injuries reported in shooting in North Preston

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place in North Preston, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

A news release said police received a report around 2 p.m. of a shooting on North Downey Road.

Officers at the scene found that a black Subaru Impreza with several occupants had been shot at multiple times by the occupants of another vehicle.

No one was injured but the car was damaged by the gunshots.

The other vehicle had several occupants, according to the release. The make and model of the other vehicle were not given.

An investigation led by the Halifax Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES