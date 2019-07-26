Police respond to shooting in Halifax, man critically injured
Halifax Regional Police say multiple officers are at the scene of a shooting off Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax where they found a man with critical injuries.
They were called to the 7100 block of Scot Street at 5:35 p.m. Friday, police said in a release.
Scot Street is now closed to vehicle and foot traffic. Police expect it will remain closed for quite a while.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.