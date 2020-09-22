Shooting in Dartmouth sends man to hospital

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital last night with non-life threatening injuries after being shot, according to Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Police responded to a call from Churchill Court in Dartmouth at 9:17 p.m. Monday night after a report that a man had been shot.

They found the 22-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The man's name has not been released.

Halifax police believe the man was shot elsewhere and then driven to Churchill Court before they were called.

Police haven't said much else about the shooting, stating that their investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

