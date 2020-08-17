Man shot on Lahey Road in Dartmouth

A 26-year-old man is in hospital this morning recovering from a gun shot wound after being shot in Dartmouth, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

In a news release the police said they responded to a call just after 10 p.m. Sunday night that reported a man had been shot in the area of Lahey Road and was en route to the QEII hospital.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed a shooting had taken place. Police had asked people to avoid the area and the QEII was put in emergency lock down.

Police have since cleared the shooting scene and the hospital is no longer locked down.

The 26-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries. Halifax police have not explained any of the circumstances around the shooting.

They have also not arrested any suspects or released any details about a possible suspect, as their investigation has just begun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

