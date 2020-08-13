Man shot at Hampton Inn in Dartmouth Crossing

A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the back at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Dartmouth, early this morning said Halifax Regional Police.

Police were called to the hotel at 65 Cromarty Drive, at 12:35 after reports of a shooting in a room at the hotel.

When they arrived they found the 20 year old with the gunshot wound.

Witnesses say they saw two suspects run away from the building. A K-9 officer and his service dog searched the scene but were unable to find the suspects, said the police in a news release.

The two suspects are described as thin black men, one had shoulder length dread locks and was wearing a white t-shirt. The other was wearing a pink hoodie.

Police were unable to catch any of the suspects in the shooting. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police have not said why they think the young man was shot.

A witness said the suspects arrived at the hotel in a four door black sedan before the shooting.

The investigation is still in its early stages, said Halifax police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

