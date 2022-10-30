Youth in custody after 2 teens shot at party in Cole Harbour

Two 15-year-olds sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday in Cole Harbour.

A 17-year-old male is in custody.

According to an RCMP news release, police and EHS responded to reports of a shooting at Sedgemoor Court in Cole Harbour at 12:40 a.m.

The shooting took place at a party outside a residence, the release says. About 20-30 people attended, RCMP say.

Police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the arm who was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital. Another victim had minor injuries from a shot to the leg and was treated at the scene and released.

The suspected shooter was known to the two victims and had fled by the time police arrived, the release states.

Police searched the area with the help of police dogs and located the suspect in Dartmouth shortly after 2 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

Halifax RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES