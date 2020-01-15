Cape Breton police search for shooting suspect

The Cape Breton Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect in a shooting that sent one man to hospital with a gunshot wound yesterday.

Police were called to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after several people, including a man with a gunshot wound on his arm, arrived at the building.

The emergency department was then placed on lockdown for more than two hours as a precaution.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, but he was transported to Halifax for further treatment, according to a police news release.

Police believe an earlier altercation in Whitney Pier, N.S., may have led to the shooting, when two groups of people in two separate vehicles met up in the neighbourhood.

All the people involved in that incident knew each other, police said.

Police have not said why the groups were meeting or where the shooting took place.

Officers have seized the victim's vehicle and are searching for the driver of the other vehicle, who they believe is a suspect in the shooting.

Cape Breton Regional Police have not provided any description of that suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or call Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES