1 dead following shooting in Amherst

Police say the victim of a shooting Monday in Amherst, N.S., has died from their injuries.

Officers were called to Bayview Drive around 2 p.m. AT and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre by ambulance, according to a news release.

No identifying details about the person who was killed have been released.

Police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Amherst police or Crime Stoppers.

