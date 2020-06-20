Ship Harbour crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was sent to hospital in Halifax by helicopter after a crash in Ship Harbour, N.S.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m on Highway 7.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau with Nova Scotia RCMP says there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of the people have minor injuries, but one person was seriously hurt and required LifeFlight to get to the hospital.

A section of Highway 7 was closed after the crash, but it has since reopened.

