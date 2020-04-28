Rural N.S. fire department rebuilds with donated equipment

The fire department in Shinimicas, Cumberland County is back to fighting fires thanks to other fire departments around Nova Scotia.

The department's building was deemed a total loss after a fire ripped through it last week.

"Everything that was in there is just going to be completely wrote off," said Shinimicas Fire Chief Jesse Brine.

The fire that started in the engine of a fire truck damaged all of the department's fire equipment, including all three fire trucks.

But the fire department in nearby Tidnish Bridge lent them a 28-year-old fire truck and it was pressed into service right away.

Merigomish Fire Chief Paul Schnurr, left, with equipment he presented to Shinimicas Fire Chief Jesse Brine. ( Facebook/Shinimicas Fire Department)

The day after the fire destroyed their building, Shinimicas firefighters were back in action beating back a grass fire with the old truck.

"It was literally trial by fire and I was pretty impressed with our members," said Brine. "They didn't hesitate to jump into action with the limited equipment that we had in hand."

Brine says loaner trucks are coming in from departments in Cape Breton, Mahone Bay and Hants County. Other gear is being offered up and some of it is actually being turned down.

"If we took everyone's offers we'd be overwhelmed with equipment and gear," said Brine, who is appreciative of the support. "We've kind of been picking and choosing and it's been great that everyone is donating stuff to us."

While the department is getting back up to speed, it still doesn't have a space for the donated equipment and vehicles.

Brine said it will likely take months to sort out an insurance claim and when a rebuild could commence.

