Woman with blood-alcohol level 5 times legal limit found in car, RCMP say

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she had a blood-alcohol level five times the legal limit of .08 when she was found in a vehicle Friday in Sherwood, N.S.

"That's the highest I've ever heard of in almost 23 years of policing," said Lunenburg County District RCMP Sgt. Mark MacPherson.

He said RCMP were called to a dirt road off Highway 14 in Sherwood, which is north of Chester, around 7 p.m. A woman who had been in the woods reported that a woman in another vehicle was blocking her from leaving.

MacPherson said the vehicle was running and the woman sitting in it showed signs of intoxication and being unconscious.

The suspect was given a breathalyzer. Police said she faces impaired care and control charges, which are different from impaired driving charges, because she wasn't observed actually driving the vehicle.

The 40-year-old woman will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 12 to answer to the charges.