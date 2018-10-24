Inmate attacks 3 sheriffs in Dartmouth courtroom

A 36-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing charges after three sheriffs were attacked inside a Dartmouth courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Halifax police said the sheriffs were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have already been released.

Jason MacLean, the president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, which represents sheriffs in the province, did not disclose the nature of the injuries, as he wished to respect the sheriffs' privacy.

But he said the injuries were "major" and that the sheriffs are "recovering, but they're not well."

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police weren't informed of the incident until shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At the time of the attack, the accused was in custody and was appearing in court for an unrelated incident. He is still in custody, MacLeod said, and charges are expected to be laid.

Safety concerns raised

MacLean said the union has been raising concerns about safety at the province's courthouses for years.

"Not enough is being done," he said.

In 2015, an internal Justice Department health and safety review prepared by RCMP Supt. Darrell Beaton suggested 51 recommendations to improve safety for sheriffs, including that some sheriffs carry firearms.

But MacLean said few of those recommendations have been implemented.

"They're not implementing what was recommended to be implemented," he said of the provincial government. "And they're refusing to make it safer in the courthouses.

"It's really frustrating because this can all be prevented."

The Justice Department confirmed there was "an incident" at the provincial court in Dartmouth, and that two sheriffs and an inmate were treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.