Need some holiday inspiration? Sheree Fitch shares her favourite kids books

The books we loved as children have a way of staying with us.

"Sometimes it's a timeless message or ... character that will never leave our heart," said author Sheree Fitch, who published Everybody's Different on Everybody Street this year.

With Christmas just around the corner, the author and bookstore owner has compiled a list of her favourite books for young readers — and checked it twice — to help make your gift shopping a little easier this year.

Fitch owns Mabel Murple's Book Shoppe and Dreamery in River John, N.S. (Submitted by Sheree Fitch)

Her recommendations were inspired by conversations with independent booksellers from across the Atlantic region.

"I always say, if we all read a kids book every night before we went to bed, the world would be a better place."

Can't go wrong with the classics

Fitch said young readers are continually drawn to Anne of Green Gables, and that's why there are iterations of the timeless story for babies right through to high schoolers.

Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery



Before Green Gables by Budge Wilson



Maud: A Novel Inspired by the Life of L.M. Montgomery by Melanie J. Fishbane

Picture perfect

Christmas with the Rural Mail by Lance Woolaver, art by Maud Lewis

This book for babies is vibrant, beautiful, and a perfect seasonal choice, said Fitch.

Town is by the Sea by Joanne Schwartz, illustrations by Sydney Smith

Life in a coal mining town is vividly brought to life in this book. "A book like this is ageless and timeless," said Fitch. "It tells stories about where we come from. It's our region."

Africville is written by Shauntay Grant and illustrated by Eva Campbell. (Shyronn Smardon/House of Anansi Press)

Africville by Shauntay Grant, illustrations by Eve Campbell

Released in September, Fitch said she quickly grabbed 10 copies of the award-winning author and poet's book for her store, and they promptly flew off the shelves.

The Thundermaker by Alan Syliboy

Mi'kmaw artist and storyteller, Alan Syliboy, has a new book about animals coming out in January.

Stories about acceptance

Flawed by Andrea Dorfman​

Based on an Emmy-nominated film, this memoir about accepting one's self "is just a bold, beautiful book," said Fitch.

Worthy of Love by Andre Fenton

This story of a mixed-raced teen who struggles with his weight is the kind of refreshing storytelling we don't see enough of, said Fitch.

Stella Bowles's book, My River: Cleaning Up the LaHave River, was released this year. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Non-fiction favourites

Fitch says there are lots of options, new and old, for the "information-driven readers" in your house.