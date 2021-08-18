Halifax councillors unaware shelter removal plans were kept from advocacy groups

Halifax regional councillors were unaware the municipality's administration deliberately withheld information from groups that advocate for homeless people prior to the removal of sheds and tents in August.

Emails obtained by CBC News under access-to-information laws show municipal chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé did not release details of the operation for public security reasons.

Some tents were removed from Coun. Shawn Cleary's district at Horseshoe Island Park.

The councillor for Halifax West Armdale said he was aware an operation was being planned based on complaints that had been received, but he was not given any details.

"We don't direct operations of the city, especially police operations," said Cleary.

"We cannot, under provincial law, direct the police in any way, and so it would be inappropriate for council to be part of that discussion."

Advocates say violence was preventable

Housing advocates have described the municipality's decision to evict homeless people from public parks and green spaces as "unconscionable." They insist the chaos that broke out in downtown Halifax could have been prevented if they had been informed of the plans.

Dartmouth Centre Coun. Sam Austin said the housing advocates raise valid points.

"We spent so much time trying to avoid a confrontation that we missed doing the steps that might have helped minimize one in the first place," said Austin.

On the afternoon of the evictions, the situation grew violent when about 200 protesters and dozens of police congregated in front of the former library on Spring Garden Road, where one shelter was removed on a flatbed truck and another was dismantled with chainsaws.

Police with body armour and riot gear pepper sprayed some protesters, including at least one child who was in the fray, and used their bicycles to push back the crowds. Some protesters threw water bottles and milk jugs at police.

Trust has been lost, says councillor

Coun. Patty Cuttell said she was "massively disappointed" with how the situation unfolded.

"I know we lost the trust of our community partners. I don't blame them," Cuttell told CBC News in an email.

"The actions of [the municipality and police] created a chaotic situation, forcing community service providers to respond with short notice and few resources. That was not fair, or — in my opinion — necessary."

Coun. Lisa Blackburn told CBC News in an email she was under the impression an "army of social workers" would help people move into temporary housing until permanent homes could be found.

However, a number of people who were living in temporary shelters said they were not offered alternate housing options before being evicted.

'A watershed moment'

Another HRM councillor, Tony Mancini, said in an email that "mistakes were made." But Mancini also noted that since the August protest, a temporary shelter at the Gerald B. Gray Memorial Arena in north-end Dartmouth has been set up and modular units for Dartmouth and Halifax have been ordered.

The municipality initially hoped to have units delivered in October, but the housing is now expected to arrive sometime this month.

Cuttell said the municipality is doing all it can at the moment.

"I really hope this is a watershed moment that leads to changes in how the municipality, province and community partners work together to address issues of shelters and housing," she said.

Cleary said part of the problem is the municipality's lack of expertise in housing issues, pointing out the province took over housing in 1995.

"We literally don't have anyone who's experienced in housing," said Cleary. "We keep pleading with the province to give us more support, but in their absence, we're having to step in."

