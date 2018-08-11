Shelter Nova Scotia needs donations of men's clothing items

Shelter Nova Scotia is seeking donations of new items of men's summer clothing and towels.

"People don't often think about the challenges of heat, whereas they think about the challenges of snow and cold," Colleen Ritchie, a spokesperson for Shelter Nova Scotia, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet in an interview Thursday.

Ritchie said guests of the shelter often don't have much clothing. She said many only have a few items and they could be worn out.

Shelter Nova Scotia needs:

New men's T-shirts (all sizes).

New men's shorts (all sizes).

New men's boxer brief underwear (all sizes).

New men's summer socks (not wool, all sizes).

New bath towels.

Donations can be dropped off anytime at 2170 Barrington Street.

Getting more wear out of fewer clothes

The reason the shelter is asking for new clothing instead of used is to get longer wear.

"Sometimes new is just easier," Ritchie said.

"Second-hand clothing, which is lovely and there's not a thing wrong with it, but for the people that we serve, they're kind of in a different situation where a new shirt could really make a big difference because it will last longer."

There's more to it than that.

"And it's about dignity," Ritchie said. "Sometimes when you have something new when you don't have much, that can make a difference."

First time ask for summer clothes

Ritchie said Metro Turning Point, the emergency men's shelter, and Barry House, the emergency shelter for women and their children, are open 24 hours a day and guests aren't asked to leave.

She said Shelter Nova Scotia encourages guests to stay inside when it's been extremely hot outside.

Donations tend to stall in the summer, Ritchie said.

"This is kind of the first time, honestly, because of the heat wave that we've gone out directly and asked for summer clothing," she said.

In addition to the clothes, Ritchie said the shelter is also in need shampoo and deodorant. She said cash donations are also welcome.