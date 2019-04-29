Shelburne residents asked to conserve water after 'significant' leak

The town of Shelburne is asking residents to run their taps sparingly while it tries to repair a "significant water break" on Commission Street.

A post on the town's Facebook page Sunday evening said repairs will begin this morning.

"This action was required to ensure that essential services can be maintained for the town and area," it said.

"We understand that this is an inconvenience and appreciate your patience while the repairs are being made. Conservation efforts should continue until we have reached a safe level at the water tower."

On Friday, the town advised residents that local water customers may experience low water pressure due to "unforeseen mechanical issues" at the water plant.

Then on Sunday afternoon, it said town staff were trying to find the source of a major water leak.

"Combined with the mechanical issues we experienced on Friday, these circumstances have led to the water towers being at critically low levels," said the post.

"In order to alleviate the demand on the water system and to allow the water tower levels to increase to a normal range we are asking that all water customers conserve their water use until further notice."

It noted that water quality remains high and there is no need for residents to boil their water.

CBC News has reached out to the town for comment.