Shelburne residents rally to help seniors left homeless by fire

Community members in Shelburne, N.S., are rallying to help seniors left homeless after their apartment complex was badly damaged by fire last week.

All 29 people living at Northwood Seniors Apartments escaped on July 28 with no injuries, RCMP say, but nine apartments at the back of the building are off limits due to the damage.

RCMP believe the fire was intentionally set by a 21-year-old man from the community who is now facing charges.

The man was severely burned and went to hospital with life-threatening injuries after pouring gasoline inside the building and lighting it on fire, police said.

Roseanna Thibeault, whose mother and uncle live in the building, began asking around on Facebook for donations to help people displaced by the fire.

"It's been extremely heartwarming," she told CBC's Mainstreet. "I have rounded up clothes. I have rounded up tea kettles, dishes. I've rallied the community to bring them meals, medical equipment."

She said a local dentist donated toothbrushes and toothpaste, a company donated shower chairs and people have been giving money, too.

Thibeault said the displaced seniors have what they need thanks to community donations. (Bob Sinden)

People who lived in the front of the building were able to return home on Thursday, Thibeault said.

But residents who live in the nine apartments at the back of the building where the fire started, including her mom, can't return and are either staying at a motel or with family members.

It's hard on the seniors staying at the motel, Thibeault said, because there's no kitchen and few accessible supports in the bathrooms.

"It's not practical for long term for seniors who have special needs," she said. "And they're a little upset about it but we're hoping that housing will try and do something different for them."

It could be months before some of the seniors are able to return home, Thibeault said. In the meantime, she's making sure they have what they need.

On Thursday, a family member of one resident reached out to Thibeault asking if she could find a cellphone for her mom.

"I just made a post on Facebook and within an hour I secured her a new phone for free," she said.

"I've gotten a lot of hugs."

MORE TOP STORIES