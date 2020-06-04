Shelburne harbour wants to again welcome foreign ships into Canada

Local politicians and the commodore of a Shelburne, N.S., yacht club want the federal government to reinstate a designation that allows vessels to clear customs in the port.

Shelburne's port of entry status was temporarily removed on May 12 by the federal safety minister with only five hours notice because of concerns about COVID-19.

"We have a [COVID-19] plan, no one checked," said Rob Stork, the commodore of the Shelburne Yacht Club and Marina Association. "We have better infrastructure here, so what's going on?"

While the designation would allow vessels to clear customs in Shelburne, border patrol officers would still have to travel from Yarmouth, N.S., because the local office was closed more than 10 years ago.

Stork said a vessel is currently in quarantine in Shelburne harbour because there are no mooring facilities in Yarmouth, and no way to get fuel or provisions there.

In an average year, 160 pleasure craft from the U.S. and about 40 from Europe clear through the port in Shelburne. (Pete Siegel)

Yarmouth is where vessels are now expected to go instead of Shelburne. But according to Stork, for those sailing up from southern waters, the route is more dangerous.

"It is a dangerous and difficult manoeuvre to pull off," said Stork. "Yarmouth harbour is also very difficult for sailors because of the Bay of Fundy tides."

In fact, more pleasure craft clear through Shelburne than almost all other Nova Scotia ports of entry. Records show an average of 160 every year from the U.S. and about 40 every year from the U.K. and Europe.

Stork said Canadians may not be travelling during the pandemic, but dozens usually bring their vessels back by the end of June, which is why he is hoping the designation will be reinstated as soon as possible.

The Town of Shelburne is one of five municipalities that has written to a number of federal ministers asking that the decision be reversed.

Mayor Karen Mattatall is worried the temporary lifting of the port of entry designation could become permanent.

"It certainly came as a surprise," she said. "We just don't understand why."

Concerns about financial impact

Mattatall said visiting sailors don't just buy provisions, but many of them over the years have fallen in love with the area and purchased summer homes.

The yacht club and marina association estimates boating tourism accounts for $300,000 a year in direct spending.

In an email to CBC News, Shelburne County Warden Penny Smith said she is also worried about the decision.

"Shelburne harbour has proven to be one of the safest ports in the province," she wrote. "Our long-term concern is the detrimental financial impact to the area."

Letters were also written from the towns of Lockeport and Clark's Harbour, as well as the Municipality of Barrington.

What federal officials are saying

Local politicians and yacht club officials had a conference call last Friday with area MP Bernadette Jordan about the matter.

A spokesperson in Jordan's office referred the matter to federal Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair.

"The temporary suspension of service is being reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves," Blair wrote in a statement to CBC.

