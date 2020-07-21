Shelburne man charged with assaulting RCMP officer
53-year-old man faces several charges, including impaired driving and uttering threats
An RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while responding to a 911 call about an emergency near Jordan Ferry, N.S., on July 12.
When the officer arrived, he found an injured, intoxicated man who had been involved in a single-vehicle collision on an ATV, RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday.
While being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted the police officer. The officer was not injured.
After receiving medical treatment, the accused was taken for a breathalyzer test at the station where, it is alleged, he threatened to assault the police officer again.
He spent the night in a cell and is being charged with several offences:
- Impaired driving.
- Operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08.
- Uttering threats.
- Two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
- Resisting arrest.
The ATV was also seized.
The 53-year-old suspect was later released and will appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 19.