Shelburne man charged with assaulting RCMP officer

An RCMP officer responding to an emergency call on July 12 found an injured, intoxicated man who had been involved in a single-vehicle collision on an ATV. While being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted the police officer.

53-year-old man faces several charges, including impaired driving and uttering threats

CBC News ·
The RCMP officer who was assaulted was not injured. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

An RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while responding to a 911 call about an emergency near Jordan Ferry, N.S., on July 12.

When the officer arrived, he found an injured, intoxicated man who had been involved in a single-vehicle collision on an ATV, RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

While being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted the police officer. The officer was not injured.

After receiving medical treatment, the accused was taken for a breathalyzer test at the station where, it is alleged, he threatened to assault the police officer again.

He spent the night in a cell and is being charged with several offences:

  • Impaired driving.
  • Operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08.
  • Uttering threats.
  • Two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
  • Resisting arrest.

The ATV was also seized.

The 53-year-old suspect was later released and will appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 19.

