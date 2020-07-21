Shelburne man charged with assaulting RCMP officer

An RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while responding to a 911 call about an emergency near Jordan Ferry, N.S., on July 12.

When the officer arrived, he found an injured, intoxicated man who had been involved in a single-vehicle collision on an ATV, RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

While being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted the police officer. The officer was not injured.

After receiving medical treatment, the accused was taken for a breathalyzer test at the station where, it is alleged, he threatened to assault the police officer again.

He spent the night in a cell and is being charged with several offences:

Impaired driving.

Operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08.

Uttering threats.

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Resisting arrest.

The ATV was also seized.

The 53-year-old suspect was later released and will appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 19.

