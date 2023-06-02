All Shelburne wildfire evacuees can return home today; Highway 103 reopens

All residents who were forced to leave their homes during a historic wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia will be allowed to return today.

The municipalities of Shelburne and Barrington said the evacuation orders will be lifted in two phases.

The first phase is happening until noon and includes only those who have been contacted about damage or lost properties in the evacuation zone, allowing them to visit their properties.

There will be checkpoints set up on Highway 103 at exits 27 and 30 until 12 p.m., with RCMP checking identification to ensure only those with damage or lost properties are let in.

The second phase will begin at noon. All roads in the region will be open to the public.

"The municipalities request that if you do not have to be in the area out of necessity over the next few days to stay out of the area," an email said.

"This will allow property owners and work crews to access the area, return home and continue firefighting and restoration efforts in a safe and efficient manner."

Displaced Shelburne residents learn whether their homes are destroyed Duration 1:52 The largest wildfire in Nova Scotian history continues to be “held” in Shelburne County. That has allowed Highway 103 to re-open between exits 27 and 30 as of 8 p.m. The reprieve has allowed municipal officials a chance to notify residents who have been waiting for almost two weeks to find out if their homes are still standing. The CBC's Shaina Luck has the story from Shelburne.

The municipalities said power has not been restored in some areas, but was expected to be restored at some point on Friday.

Officials note that Geddes Bridge, near Port Clyde Road, was destroyed during the wildfire. A temporary bridge is being installed, but it's not yet known when it will open.

Access to Port Clyde Road north of the bridge is available at Exit 28 on Highway 103, while access to Port Clyde Road south of the bridge is available through Shore or Port Latour roads.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia's Public Works Department announced that Highway 103 reopened to all traffic between exits 27 and 30 on Thursday evening.

'All hands on deck' to notify wildfire evacuees about their homes, says Shelburne CAO Duration 2:34 Residents displaced by the Shelburne County, N.S., wildfire are being updated on the status of their homes today. Warren MacLeod, the chief administrative officer, said some families have been waiting 10 days to find out.

The department said no stopping is allowed. Access to local roads and properties off that stretch has been restricted as crews work to confirm they are safe.

While the highway is open 24 hours a day, the department warned it could close at any time without notice to ensure public safety.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the wildfire near Barrington Lake was roughly 23,525 hectares — about 235 square kilometres — on Thursday and was "being held," which means the fire is not moving, but still not under control.

