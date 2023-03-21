Supports in place for Shelburne County students, staff after wildfires, official says

The last remaining schools in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County that were closed as a result of a historic wildfire have reopened.

The fire caused mass evacuations in the county and the closure of all schools.

Some schools reopened last week.

Classes resumed on Wednesday at Forest Ridge Academy, Barrington Municipal High School, Hillcrest Academy and Shelburne Regional High School.

Jared Purdy, the regional executive director for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, told Portia Clark of CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia that support has been put in place for students that were affected by the disruption.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

Information Morning - NS 8:00 TRCE official says supports in place as schools resume after wildfire closures Four schools in Shelburne County are reopening on Wednesday after being closed for more than two weeks because of the historic wildfires there. Regional Executive Director for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, Jared Purdy, tells Portia about the challenges involved and what supports are available.

What has it been like for schools that were able to reopen earlier?

Very successful, actually.

We contacted families individually. That started out with the process of working closely with our school administrators and making the determination of which staff were impacted by this the most.

It's a very tight-knit community, so we had the reality of assessing where our staff were at first.

From there we were able to contact families individually, let them know of the plan, assess wellness and readiness in terms of a return to school.

While most were ready, some weren't and that was certainly OK.

But the reopening was extremely positive. The response was overwhelming in terms of the excitement and happiness of the kids to get back to some normalcy, some routine. And obviously the families were very pleased to have the kids come back.

Is there a different kind of plan for those who aren't ready?

It was more or less logistical reasons why some couldn't come back in the initial days, but at this point our attendance is very good. Things are going very well with those schools.

Can you tell us more about how it worked for the staff who were directly affected?

It was working directly with principals in assessing which staff were evacuated, which staff had actually left the county entirely to find other lodging.

Also, the reality that some didn't know the status of their homes. That was obviously very tricky.

Leading with compassion and empathy was the biggest piece for us and not trying to push the envelope in terms of a reopening.

We did determine that obviously some staff did lose their homes, many were displaced along with their children and pets. It was a very tough few weeks for us.

There are still some staff and students who are displaced or affected. Do you know concretely about that for those schools that are reopening?

We don't have the exact numbers, but we do have a number of staff and students who were displaced.

We know that some did lose their homes and it is the reality for some. Our thoughts continue to be with them. It's an unimaginable time.

We have the supports in place to take care of those folks, whether they're staff, students or families. I feel the supports we've been able to put in place with our regional response teams have set us up for a successful and safe reopening.

What are some of those supports?

There was lots of support in the community right off the bat.

For each school that was closed due to the wildfires we've assigned a team of support staff and they're available to support any students and families in need.

That includes administration supports, teaching staff, support staff, our mental health folks, our partners in the community, school psychologists.

We learned a lot from the document The Heart of Recovery through Alberta. We took a lot of lessons learned from that document.

One of the big pieces was making individual contacts and reassuring families where we were at and doing that as often as possible.

We provide breakfast, snacks and lunches for the remainder of the school year free of charge.

Putting minds at ease — wellness, compassion, empathy — those are the guiding principles for us right now.

What are you doing about assessments and exams with only a few weeks left of school now?

We're going to choose school by school the best assessment path moving forward.

That may be that there are no exams. It may be that the summative assessment looks different from teacher to teacher.

We have a ton of assessment that's been done throughout the year.

The goal is wellness and taking care of everybody versus making up for a week or two of of lost curriculum.

MORE TOP STORIES