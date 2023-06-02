'Unfortunate perfect firestorm' in Shelburne County continues to grow

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

The historic fire that has been burning out of control for nearly a week near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia's southwestern region grew yet again overnight Thursday.

Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Dave Rockwood, who is based at the command post in Shelburne County, told the CBC Friday morning the fire is now estimated at 21,515 hectares.

Rockwood said firefighters are doing the best they can given the conditions.

"You feel helpless because when these fires get up to these big raging fires, there really isn't anything that can stop and slow them down," he said. "It doesn't matter if we have 11, 12 aircraft on site, you might be able to steer the fire, but you are not stopping it.…

"Our pilots were reporting regularly, they just couldn't get into the areas we needed them because of the smoke conditions and because of the fire intensity."

Dave Rockwood, a fire information officer in Shelburne, N.S., said early Friday that the large fire in the Barrington Lake area measures 21,515 hectares - but he says crews are 'digging in' and doing everything they can to tackle the province's wildfires

Forests are particularly vulnerable to fire this time of year, during what Rockwood called the "spring dip."

"All the water that is in the air or in the ground, it's forced down to the roots of the trees that are in that final push to flush out that winter sap and get the leaves to grow, and that's the most volatile the woods is, at that point."

The month of May was also very dry in the area, with less than 10 millimetres reported in Shelburne since May 2.

"So, it's all linking in to make this unfortunate perfect firestorm," Rockwood said.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, about 3,200 homes had been evacuated, displacing 6,700 people — roughly half of Shelburne County's population.

All schools in Shelburne County are closed Friday.

Barrington Lake fire

More than 38 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables were on the scene on Thursday, as well as 40 from volunteer and municipal departments.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for all communities from Port Clyde through to Baccaro and along Highway 309 to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West, and from 800 Upper Clyde Rd. to 2461 Upper Clyde Rd.

A map shows the fire perimeter (pink), the evacuation area (dotted line) and the recommended evacuation area (diagonal lines) for fires burning in Shelburne and Yarmouth counties, as of noon on Thursday. (Department of Natural Resources)

Residents of Barrington who have been evacuated are being asked to check in at 902-637-7899.

Residents of the Municipality of the District of Shelburne who have left their homes are asked to check in with the municipal office at 902-875-3544, extension 245, to let officials know they are safe and out of the fire zone. Anyone who needs help with the evacuation can call 902-875-8407.

Fire near town of Shelburne

The fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Shelburne is reported to be 114 hectares on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's estimate of 120.

"I'm getting a whole lot of hope out of looking at that one," Rockwood said Friday. "It's a lot less fire activity, it's more, it's starting to look like an East Coast fire with just those light plumes of smoke coming up."

Twenty-three firefighters from DNR were on the scene of that fire, near Lake Road.

A mandatory evacuation order for civic addresses 1518 Lake Rd., through to Jordan Bay, and from 674 Sandy Point Rd., through Lower Sandy Point, Jordan Bay, and Jordan Ferry to the Jordan Branch Road. Jordan Branch Road remains open.

To exit the Sandy Point Peninsula, residents are advised to exit through Sandy Point to avoid heavy smoke conditions through to Jordan Ferry.

There is an evacuation recommendation in place for 243 Sandy Point Rd. to 650 Sandy Point Rd., including Roseway Park, School Street, Commission Street, Harbourside Landing, Mayflower Road (the old boys' school), Shelburne Diesel, Shelburne Ship Repair, Ven-Rez, Bill Harris Transport, Coastal Trails, Adamant Drive, and Lake Road up to civic address 1536.

Evacuees were asked to register with the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

DNR firefighters Walter Scott and Zac Simpson work on the fire in Sandy Point, Shelburne County, on June 1. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Patients were evacuated from Roseway Hospital in Shelburne, according to Nova Scotia Health, and the site is closed.

Fifteen patients have been transferred to South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater and Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg. Others were transferred to hospitals both inside and outside the western zone or discharged.

Nova Scotia Health also announced that the Roseway Hospital emergency department will be closed and services at the site will be cancelled until further notice.

Speaking after cabinet on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson said Nova Scotia Health will look at relocating staff to other hospitals such as Queens General Hospital in Liverpool northeast of the fire.

"It's very early in this process ... we'll do everything that we can to support not only Queens but surrounding areas as well," Thompson said.

"We have other options as well for primary health care, we'll be looking ... at mobile clinics, those types of things."

Nova Scotia Health issued a public advisory Thursday listing locations for non-urgent health care and mental health and wellness support for people in the area displaced by the fires.

Shelburne Family Practice is offering telephone appointments. To book, call: 902-637-1278.

Mobile Primary Care Clinic, 63 King St., Shelburne Community Centre is offering drop-in appointments from June 2-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barrington Comfort Centre at Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena, 12 Park Lane will have mental health and addictions staff from June 1 to 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile Primary Care Clinic, Harbour South Medical Centre, 235 Main St., Yarmouth for mild or moderate health concerns on June 1, 15 and 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Barrington Health Centre has temporarily increased its blood collection hours to support Shelburne County patients

The Roseway Manor nursing home has also been evacuated, and a mandatory evacuation order for east of 2794 Highway 3, Barrington, is in effect, which includes all of Oak Park Road and Factory Hill Road until the Shelburne County line.

Yarmouth County fire

A wildfire burning east of Lower East Pubnico in neighbouring Yarmouth County is still burning out of control but is still estimated to be 163 hectares as of Thursday morning. DNR said Thursday 20 firefighters from the department are on scene as well 10 firefighters from volunteer and municipal forces.

A fire burning in Yarmouth County east of Lower East Pubnico, N.S., was last estimated at 163 hectares. The pink area shows the fire perimeter as of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. (Department of Natural Resources)

Rockwood said Thursday afternoon firefighters were able to save two structures in the area, stopping the fire within just 20 centimetres of the buildings.

Air and heavy equipment resources, including eight air tankers from New Brunswick and two water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador, are being co-ordinated between the three wildfires in Shelburne and Yarmouth counties, says a news release from DNR.

Evacuation and comfort centres

Several centres have been set up to provide safe places for evacuees:

Shelburne Community Centre: 63 King St., Shelburne.

Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena: 12 Park Lane, Barrington.

Yarmouth Fire Hall: 221 Pleasant St., Yarmouth.

Canada Games Centre: 26 Thomas Raddall Drive, Halifax.

