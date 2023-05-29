More firefighters and helicopters headed to Shelburne County wildfire

As the CBC's Gareth Hampshire reports, people had to leave their homes from Upper Clyde Road all the way to Barrington West. There are evacuation centres in Barrington at the municipal building and by the Shelburne town fire hall.

An out-of-control forest fire in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County is not believed to have grown overnight, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Spokesperson David Rockwood said the fire is covering an area of 10,370 hectares, but weather and smoke conditions have hampered an air assessment Tuesday morning.

Rockwood said temperatures dipped down to about 0 C overnight Monday into Tuesday, and when warm air meets cold air, "it kind of creates a wall," or layer, that holds the smoke down.

"Now that the air is starting to warm up, the smoke will break through it and start to rise and we'll get better visibility," he said just before 10 a.m.

The fire near Barrington Lake has prompted the evacuation of roughly 450 homes, affecting about 1,500 people.

An aircraft flies over the wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S. (David Rockwood/Department of Natural Resources and Renewables)

Rockwood said some structures have been damaged, but he does not know exactly how many or where they are. He said plans are underway to try to assess numbers and locations Tuesday.

At least 50 firefighters from DNR are on the scene, as well as 40 from volunteer fire departments in Barrington and Shelburne, three helicopters and a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Twenty firefighters from Nova Scotia who departed for the Northwest Territories a week and a half ago to assist in fighting fires there are now on their way home to help battle the Shelburne County fire and another fire that has damaged or destroyed at least 200 homes outside Halifax.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton told the CBC's Information Morning contracted helicopters are also heading to Shelburne County Tuesday morning, and more firefighters are expected to arrive from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as possibly another airplane from Newfoundland.

Rushton said a change in wind direction Tuesday is expected to push the fire back into the areas where it was already burning Monday.

"So we're certainly hoping to be able to advance an even more aggressive attack on what would have been the head of the fire yesterday," he said.

Mandatory evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for all communities from Port Clyde through to Baccaro and along Highway 309 to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West.

The mandatory order has also been extended from 800 Upper Clyde Rd. to 2461 Upper Clyde Rd.

A reception centre has been set up at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena in Barrington, and comfort centres have been set up at the Shelburne Fire Hall and the Municipality of Barrington municipal building.

The municipality is asking residents who have left their homes to check in with the municipal office at 902-875-3544, extension 245, to let officials know you are safe and out of the fire zone. Anyone who needs help with the evacuation can call 902-875-8407.

An evacuation centre has been set up at 63 King St. in Shelburne at the fire department auditorium.

