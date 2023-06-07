Amid their own challenges, Shelburne County businesses helping locals displaced by wildfire

Shelburne County's chamber of commerce says some businesses in the area are struggling to get back on their feet as a wildfire considered to be Nova Scotia's largest on record continues to burn.

Daniel Khan, vice-president of the Shelburne and Area Chamber of Commerce, said many business owners don't know what they'll be going back to.

"It's more than just local businesses in terms of accommodations, restaurants and the things you think of," Khan said Wednesday.

"It's farmers, it's small businesses that do the little things in their community to survive, and they're not back yet. Many of them haven't returned, so the impact is significant."

The wildfire that started in the Barrington Lake area of Shelburne County has been burning for more than a week and covers nearly 24,000 hectares. It's now being held, so it's not expected to grow or move, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Bob Isaksen is the plant manager at Sandy Point Lobster, a seafood wholesaler just outside of Shelburne. (Radio-Canada)

Khan said many businesses in the area have been stepping up to offer services and support for locals who have been displaced.

"It's our responsibility," he said. "It's all we can do when these firefighters are out there risking their lives. So we've done what we need to do, and we hope the province steps up and does what they need to do for us."

Last Friday, Premier Tim Houston announced a one-time grant of $2,500 for small businesses in evacuation zones. The fund is intended to help offset the cost of unanticipated closures.

Bob Isaksen, the plant manager at Sandy Point Lobster, said most of his employees were affected by the evacuations, which halted almost all production during what is normally one of the busiest weeks of the season.

"You're looking at probably 10 days of work that they missed out on and that's something you just can't make up because the season's over, the local season," he said, adding that they'll be receiving some lobster from Cape Breton until July.

"We have a great crew. They want to work, and so we're trying to get as many hours in as we can from product from Cape Breton. We'll try to make up for some lost time," Isaksen said.

The company is eligible to receive the $2,500 grant from the provincial government, but it won't be enough to cover what was lost, he said.

"Anything helps, of course, but we lost a lot more than that.... A tractor trailer is 40,000 pounds of lobster. You're going to make more than $2,500," he said, adding that producers try to make $1 per pound.

Isaksen said he's grateful to the province for extending the lobster season for a couple of days, which gave fisherman a chance to land their gear and collect any lobster.

He added that he's thankful for people who have offered support.

"It's nice to have everybody feel like we're all on the same side, finally. There's been so much other stuff trying to tear people apart," he said.

"It's tough for a fire to bring people together, but it has. It's really brought a lot of the good out to people and and the care they have and in a small community like this especially, everybody just just did a great job."

Tania Smith, the owner of You-Nique Mobile Massage Therapy, has a lot of clients in the Shelburne area. (Radio-Canada)

Tania Smith, a mobile massage therapist who lives in one of the evacuated areas, shares Isaksen's sentiment.

"I've never seen a response like this ever before, where just within 10 minutes of this fire starting, people were figuring out how they can help," she said.

Smith said she lost an entire week of appointments, because she hasn't been able to get to many of her clients. She said she'd like to get back on the road Thursday.

"I think next week, it's also trying to touch base with some of those people and say, 'Look, if you just need a relaxing massage — no charge. Let's just help everybody heal a little bit more and help rebuild that way," she said.

"And just slowly I'll just rebuild again. What else you're going to do?"

Smith said she is eligible for the provincial business grant, but she is thinking about donating the funds to another small business in the Town of Shelburne that's not eligible because they weren't in the evacuation zone.

"[Some] had to close down because all of their workers, or lot of their staff, were evacuated and they've been making meals everyday at Birchtown" for firefighters and locals, she said.

"I'm just trying to do things to help and support others right now as best I can, and I'll worry about my bottom line tomorrow or the next day."

MORE TOP STORIES