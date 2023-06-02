Crews eye aerial assessment of Shelburne wildfires following days of rain

Officials are hoping to take to the skies above blazes burning in southwestern Nova Scotia today to get a sense of the status of the largest wildfire in the province's history.

Scott Tingley of the provincial Department of Natural Resources says rain over the last several days has helped with fighting the fire, but it prevented crews from getting an aerial view.

As a result, the fire near Barrington Lake — which covers an area of 24,980 hectares, or about 250 square kilometres — is still considered out of control, but has not grown.

"They want to get up in the air have a look with their eyes," Tingley, the department's director of forest protection, told CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia.

"And then through the week, as the rain starts to taper off, they'll also want to get up and take advantage of technology like infrared scanning and things like that to help identify hotspots."

Houston announces lifting of travel and woods ban everywhere except Shelburne County, evacuation areas Duration 0:43 Premier Tim Houston said effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, restrictions on travel and activities in the woods will be lifted in all areas except for Shelburne County and anywhere evacuation orders are in place.

An update from the municipalities of Shelburne and Barrington on Monday evening said a fire is still burning at a construction and demolition debris disposal site located Highway 103.

Highway 103 from Exit 27 to Exit 30 remains closed. Crews are inspecting the highway to make sure it is safe, and a notice will be sent when the highway reopens.

Provincial officials are working to assess the status of properties and infrastructure. The municipalities said they anticipate communicating with property owners in the impacted areas this week.

A six-member recovery task force from Alberta has joined crews to support recovery measures.

"Community members should prepare to be in this wildfire situation for an extended period," the email from the municipalities said.

Hospitals reopening

The Roseway Hospital and the Shelburne Community Health Centre — which both closed on May 31 because of the wildfires — will reopen Tuesday.

In a news release on Monday night, the province said most programs and services will be back in operation at Roseway on Tuesday, including the emergency department and outpatient blood collection.

Most inpatients who were forced to leave will be transferred back to Roseway on Tuesday.

Residents will be able to book appointments on Tuesday for non-urgent health care at the Barrington Community Health Clinic, where a mobile clinic will be operating, anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to call 902-637-1378 to set up an appointment and to call back if they're unable to get through.

A visit to the Shelburne ball field housing 300 firefighters Duration 0:48 Dennis Pitts, district chief with Halifax Fire and Emergency told CBC Saturday that crews were setting up tents to house firefighters from across Canada and as far as Costa Rica.

A mobile clinic for non-urgent care is currently open until Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Shelburne Community Centre.

The Shelburne Family Practice team is offering primary care appointments by phone. To book, call 902-637-1378.

Queens Family Health in Liverpool is offering primary care appointments for people in Barrington or Shelburne. Call 902-354-3322 from Monday to Friday.

Mental health and addictions staff will be at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena in Barrington and the Shelburne Community Centre until Monday at 5 p.m.

For a full list of mental health supports available for people impacted by the wildfires, click here.

Evacuation order lifted for some residents

Some residents of Shelburne County are still under an evacuation order, while others have been permitted to return home. The mandatory evacuation order was lifted for residents of the region spanning:

From 2794 Highway 3 (Saint Phillip's Roman Catholic Church/Downey Brook) to 1225 Port Latour Rd., including Reynoldscroft, a part of Eel Bay, and Blanche).

Oak Park Road.

River Road.

Old Post Road.

Villagedale Road.

Barrington.

Smithsville.

Baccaro.

McGill Road (McGill Lake area of Upper Clyde Road) to 2461 Upper Clyde Rd.

From Exit 27 along Highway 3 at Birchtown to 1634 Shore Rd. in Gunning Cove.

