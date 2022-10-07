Police appeal for tips in homicide of woman reported missing 2 years ago

Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public for tips in the killing of a woman two years ago.

Sheila Madore was 48 when she was last seen alive on July 23, 2020, in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax. She was reported missing on Oct. 8 that year by a mobile outreach nurse who knew her.

On March 12, 2021, someone called police to report they had found human remains on the grounds of the Findlay Community Centre on Elliott Street in Dartmouth, N.S. The remains were later identified as those of Madore.

The case was declared a homicide. Earlier this year, police offered a $150K reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Madore's death.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the case. They ask anyone with information about Madore's murder to contact police at 902-490-5020.

