Judge delivering final instructions to jury in Shawntez Downey murder trial

A judge is delivering final instructions to a Halifax jury this morning before they begin deliberations in the second-degree murder trial of Shawntez Neco Downey.

Downey has been on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, accused in the shooting death of Tylor McInnis, 26, whose body was found in August 2016 in the trunk of a stolen car left in a cemetery in North Preston, N.S.

On Wednesday, jurors were told they should expect to be sequestered if they can't reach a verdict by tonight.

Along with the murder charge, Downey is also facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement involving McInnis's friend, Liam Thompson. Downey's younger brother, Daniel Romeo Downey, is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and being an accessory.

