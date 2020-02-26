Skip to Main Content
Man convicted in nail-gun shooting faces sentencing hearing
Shawn Wade Hynes, who was convicted of shooting a co-worker with a nail gun in 2018, was in provincial court in Pictou, N.S., for a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Shawn Wade Hynes shot his co-worker with a nail gun on a worksite in 2018. (Robert Short/CBC)

A man convicted of shooting a young man in the back with a nail gun in 2018 faced a sentencing hearing Wednesday in provincial court in Pictou, N.S.

In September 2019, Shawn Wade Hynes of Trenton, N.S., was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Hynes shot his co-worker, Nhlanhla Dlamini, on a worksite on Sept. 19, 2018. Dlamini suffered a punctured lung.

The CBC's Aly Thomson live blogged from court.

